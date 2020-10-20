Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to inform her followers that her account was hacked. She even graciously admitted that she received a mail that pretended to be from Instagram and when she clicked on a button, it all went south. She has learned her lesson and thus in her note on Insta, she has asked everyone to be extremely alert about such mails. She requested people to never click on such links. She also thanked Instagram for a quick response and for retrieving her account. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Others Come Together to Ring in Rakesh Roshan’s 71st Birthday!

Sussanne says, "I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages." Interestingly, a lot of celebs commented on her post saying the same happened with them too and one of them is Ekta Kapoor.

Sussanne had moved in with Hrithik Roshan, her ex-husband, during the lockdown so that they can both be together with their kids. Speaking about it she to told Vogue India, "When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us." You can imagine how psyched their fans were to see them together again even if it wasn't as a couple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).