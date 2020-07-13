Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood right now. Also, if you see the kind of cinema she has chosen over the years, the lady loves to experiment and challenge oneself and that's what makes her special. Amid the lockdown phase, if you go through her Instagram feed it's full of old memories from her films. And well, July 13 was no different as the actress took to her social media and shared a photo from her 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. Tagging the film as the 'biggest experiment' of her career, Taapsee explained why she feels the same. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Taapsee Pannu Says 'We Did Not Expect This At All' And Vishal Dadlani Feels 'We Are Living In A B-Grade Film'.

The actress shared two pictures that are first look trials from SKA. Ahead in her post, apart from lauding the filmmaker, Pannu also mentioned how this film is special to her because it saw 'first time two female actors in the prime of their career who decided to depict twice their age to share equal screen space in a story never told before'. Also, in the pics, the transformation of Pannu as Prakashi Tomar is a superb work done right. Taapsee Pannu Is Resplendent in Gaurang Shah Weaves With a Glowy Beauty Game in Tow, One Saree at a Time!

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Post Below:

Such posts surely serve as an inspiration to many out there. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen on the celluloid in Thappad. The film had a kick-ass message attached to it, however, was an average hit at the box office. Stay tuned!

