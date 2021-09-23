Tanuja, the veteran actress, comes from a family of movie geniuses. What makes her family stand out from the rest of the filmi khandaan is the fact that Samarths are famous for their women. The family gave us one of Indian Cinema's finest actresses in Nutan and then her sister Tanuja. Today, we just can't get enough of Kajol. When it comes to women, talent runs in the genes of this family. Tanuja is one of the most versatile actresses of her time. Tanuja Samarth Birthday: 10 Melodious Songs Featuring the Jewel Thief Actress That Are Simply Gold! (Watch Videos)

Be it Hindi movies or Bengali films with Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee or a Singhalese film, her effortless charm is too disarming. But not many know, Tanuja and her famous sister Nutan debuted with the same film titled Hamari Beti. In fact, it was produced and directed by their mother Shobhna Samarth.

Nutan herself was 14 years old while Tanuja played the role of a child artiste. The film also starred Motilal, one of the biggest stars of that era. The film is about a woman and her daughter who get separated and how fate cruelly deals with them. The film wasn't a great success and apparently, Tanuja was sent abroad to hone her education skills

Well, the first film may have been a dud but over the years, Tanuja has proved her acting prowess.

