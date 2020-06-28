Like all other Mumbaikars, actress Tapsee Pannu too, is in a major dilemma over her exorbitant electricity bill for the month of June 2020. Over the past few days, many Mumbaikars have complained of inflated electricity bills. Recently south star Karthika Nair also lashed out at the power company providing her electricity for a bill of almost Rs 1 lakh. And now, following suit are Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu and Vir Das. Karthika Nair Shocked by Electricity Bill of Rs 1 Lakh, Lashes Out at Adani Power.

Both Tapsee and Vir took to Twitter to address concerns of overcharging, with regards to their electricity bills. Taapsee even went on to post her previous bills here the maximum she paid for electricity was below five thousand rupees. Taapsee Pannu Is Resplendent in Gaurang Shah Weaves With a Glowy Beauty Game in Tow, One Saree at a Time!.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Taapsee Pannu:

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Vir Das:

Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 27, 2020

The issue of the common man receiving humungous bills has been an issue in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. There have been caswes of similar nature and concern in Madhya Pradesh as well.

