In the beginning of this month, model-actress Lisa Haydon had announced that she and her husband Dino Lalvani would be welcoming their third child in June. Lisa and Dino, who are blessed with two handsome boys, also confirmed that they would be blessed with a baby girl. The announcement was made by the mom-to-be along with her son through a cute video post. Now Lisa has shared a stunning throwback beach picture in which she can be seen giving a glimpse of her baby bump. Lisa Haydon And Dino Lalvani Are Expecting A Baby Girl! Couple To Welcome Their Third Child In June (Watch Video).

This picture in which Lisa Haydon is seen in a bikini, wearing a straw hat and posing by the beach was clicked at the Lantau Island in Hong Kong. The picture was captured by Alison Chan El Azar in January. Well, the mommy-to-be looks stunning in this photo. Some of the comments posted by fans for this pic read, ‘Beautiful picture Lisa stay happy always!’, ‘Stunner’, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘Beauty’, ‘3rd bump’, and so on. Lisa Haydon Shares Sneak Peek from Her Valentine’s Day Camping Trip (See Pics).

Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani tied the knot in October 2016. The couple welcomed their first child Zack in May 2017 and second child Leo in February 2020. Well, one just cannot wait for the arrival of Lisa and Dino’s baby girl in June 2021!

