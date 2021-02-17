Actress Lisa Haydon had a great vacation recently, but the experience left her with a spot of realisation. On Wednesday, she posted a camping photo on Instagram and revealed how much she loves her bed. "Outtakes from a camping trip. Lisa Haydon And Dino Lalvani Are Expecting A Baby Girl! Couple To Welcome Their Third Child In June (Watch Video)

This valentines I'm celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine's Day lovers," she captioned the picture. She was vacationing in Hong Kong when the idea dawned on her. Lisa Haydon Shares These Two Heartwarming Pictures Out Of The 300 Imperfect Photos From This Christmas Celebration!

Pics From Lisa Haydon's Valentine’s Day Camping Trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa announced a while back that she is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. The actress has two sons, Zach and Leo, and she recently announced that she is gearing up to welcome a baby girl in June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).