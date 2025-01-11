Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, known for his work in numerous films and TV shows, has reportedly suffered a heart attack. According to a report by TellyChakkar, the 70-year-old actor is currently in critical condition. His family has not yet released an official statement regarding his health. Talsania is widely recognised for his memorable performances in projects such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna, Hungama, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and others. 'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh Critical After Hospitalisation; Actor Has Not Consumed Food for 19 Days, Reveals Friend Bhakti Soni.

Tiku Talsania Health Condition

