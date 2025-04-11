At the trailer launch of Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar responded to Jaya Bachchan’s criticism of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. At the event, Kumar was asked how he feels when his work is criticised by fellow members of the film industry. The actor responded by saying he doesn’t believe anyone from the fraternity generally criticizes his films. However, when a journalist brought up veteran actress Jaya Bachchan’s recent remark — that she chose not to watch Toilet: Ek Prem Katha because of the word “toilet” in the title — Akshay responded with grace. ‘Yeh To Flop Hai’: Jaya Bachchan Mocks Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s 2017 Social Issue Film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Expresses Disapproval of the Title (Watch Video).

He said in Hindi, “Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga, mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai... agar woh keh rahi hai toh sahi hoga (Now if she has said so, then it must be right. I am not aware of it. If I have done something wrong by making Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, then... But if she is saying it, then it must be right).” Akshay Kumar was also asked about harsh criticism of his film by film fraternity. Akshay responded to this, saying, "Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega, jaise filmen maine banayi hain—jaise Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift hai." "I think only a fool would criticize the kind of films I have made, like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Airlift.) At a recent event, Jaya Bachchan remarked that she wouldn’t watch a film titled Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar Reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ Remark

“Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?” she said. Jaya then turned to the audience and asked if they would feel comfortable watching a film with such a title. When only a handful of people raised their hands, she humorously remarked, “Out of so many people, only four are interested? That’s quite sad. This one’s a flop.” Toilet: Ek Prem Katha centers on Keshav (played by Akshay Kumar), a man from a rural background who marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar).

However, their marriage hits a roadblock when Jaya discovers that Keshav’s home lacks a basic necessity—a toilet. Determined to bring her back, Keshav takes on deep-rooted societal norms and challenges the conservative mindset of his family in a bid to build proper sanitation and restore dignity. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Divyenndu, Sudhir Pandey, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in supporting roles 'Vo Roz Sadta Ha': Akshay Kumar Listens to Senior Citizen's Complaint About 'Rusted' Toilet at Juhu Beach After Casting Vote For Maharashtra Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

. Speaking of Akshay Kumar’s latest project, Kesari Chapter 2 sheds light on the lesser-known aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, focusing on the legal battle for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, a fearless lawyer and one-time President of the Indian National Congress. Kesari Chapter 2 is all set for a theatrical release on April 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).