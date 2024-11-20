Bollywood star Akshay Kumar cast his vote in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 20) morning for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. While interacting with the media, an elderly man approached the actor with a complaint regarding a public issue. The senior citizen expressed concerns about the condition of a toilet near Juhu Beach, which had reportedly rusted and was in disrepair. Akshay, known for his philanthropic efforts, immediately reassured the man that he would contact the local civic officials and ensure the matter was resolved. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sherlyn Chopra Casts Her Vote, Urges Politicians To Focus on Citizens’ ‘Real Issues’, Not ‘Caste’ and ‘Love Jihad’ (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Hears Senior Citizen's Complaint About Toilet Condition

In the video, the elderly man greets Akshay Kumar and expresses his concerns about the lack of maintenance of the public toilet by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. He mentions that he has been personally maintaining the toilet for the past 3-4 years. In response, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor assures him, saying, "Thik hai, uspe kaam kar lete hain. Main baat kar lunga BMC se," promising to speak with the BMC to resolve the issue. However unsatisfied, the senior citizen says, "Vo roz sadta hai, roz uspe paise lagana padta hai...Dabba aapko dena hai, main laga deta hoon. To which Akshay replies, "Dabba toh main de chuka hoon...Vo sadd gaya hai toh vo BMC dhyaan rakhegi." ‘Aise Thode Batate Hain’: Rajkummar Rao’s Sharp Response When Asked Who He Voted For in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumat Listens to Elderly Man's Concern Over Public Toilet

Akshay Kumar's Public Toilet Initiative

In 2017, Twinkle Khanna highlighted the issue of open defecation on Juhu Beach, sparking a public debate. While some criticised the slum dwellers, others empathised with their situation due to the lack of proper sanitation facilities. To address this problem, Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray collaborated in 2018 to install bio-toilets near Juhu and Versova beaches, investing INR 10 lakh. This initiative aimed to provide a clean and accessible solution for the local community.

