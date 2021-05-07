Legendary music composer, Vanraj Bhatia, 93, passed away on Friday (May 7). Reportedly, The Padma Shree and National Award winner died due to old age issues. He was quite a renowned face from the industry and was known to churn music for films like Ankur, 36 Chowringhee Lane, and also for the television show Tamas. His demise has sent a shockwave in the fraternity and in no time Twitter also got flooded with RIP messages. Not just stars, even admirers of the iconic composer shared tributes for him by remembering his best works. Vanraj Bhatia Dies at 93, Music Composer Was Known for His Works in Tamas and Ankur (View Post).

Yes...Thank You, Vanraj Bhatia!

I would wait a whole week for this show and sat through the entire opening sequence every single time because the title track was SO amazing! Thank you #VanrajBhatia 🙏🏼❤️ Bharat Ek Khoj Title Track https://t.co/t8EU54L2ld via @YouTube — Namit Sharma (@Namitishere) May 7, 2021

Memories!

The very first music session I attended was for the studio recording of this title track! When I first met Vanraj, the madcap genius.#VanrajBhatia #BharatEkKhoj #DiscoveryOfIndia @varungrover https://t.co/mMnXSb3ZcY — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) May 7, 2021

Indeed!

What an amazing and dazzling career graph.. Adieu #VanrajBhatia Ji @yooday @kavereeb Can never forget "Ishq Ne Todi Sar Pe Qayamat!" from Junoon by the peerless Rafi Sahab! @msteckchandani https://t.co/Cg0DuMPlDp — Shakeel Gundagi (@shaqueelsinai) May 7, 2021

May He RIP!

Best Work!

Bharat ek khoj RIP #VanrajBhatia — Vineet (@vineettewari11) May 7, 2021

Farewell...

Farewell, #VanrajBhatia There will never again be another one like you. Thank you for making the Parallel Movies Movement in India, all the more musical. Your rendition of Khusro's Zihaal E Miskeen will remain my absolute favourite! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H1jpGhpU8P — Shashank Shekhar Misra शशांक शेखर मिश्र (@shashank109) May 7, 2021

For the unaware, late music composer, Vanraj Bhatia was not keeping well for the last few months. It was in February when musician Ehsaan Noorani had requested one and all to help Vanraj financially by putting up a post on Facebook.

Well, the deceased had started his career by making music/jingles for brands like Liril, Dulux, and Garden Vareli. His first film score was for Shyam Benegal's searing debut Ankur (1974) and later also was part of Manthan (1976). That's not it, as he also has worked for commercial films like Ajooba and Damini. May his soul RIP.

