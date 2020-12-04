A few more notable celebs in Bollywood have tested positive for COVID-19. If a report by Filmfare is to be believed, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have contracted the disease. The three actors are the prime members of the cast of the upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which only recently started shooting but has now been paused. The report also claims that the director, Raj Mehta, has also been infected. The cast and crew were infected despite taking all the precautions on the sets while filming. Neetu is 62, Anil is 63, Varun is 33. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Maniesh Paul Joins Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Next (View Post).

The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Prajakti Koli in key roles, but there has been no information if they, too, have tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of writing this, there was radio silence on the social media handles of the cast and crew about the diagnosis. We will have some clarity soon about it.

For Varun, not only Jug Jugg Jiyo will take a backseat, but he was supposed to be promoting his upcoming film, Coolie No 1, which might also suffer because of his diagnosis. We wish everyone a speedy recovery. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to Play a Happily Married Couple in their Next; First Look Out Now.

In the past, many notable Bollywood and TV celebs contracted the disease. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai were tested positive in September and recovered. Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first celeb in the country to be tested positive. Parth Samthan, Zoa Morani, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Purab Kohli are just a few other names who tested positive.

Currently, three vaccines have finished phase 3 trials. This week, the UK will become the first country to roll out the vaccine in the market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).