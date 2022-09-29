The much-awaited Bollywood film Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in main roles is all set to release in theatres this September. Touted to be neo-noir action thriller, the makers have created quite a buzz for the film via posters, teaser and trailer. The flick will see Hrithik for the very first time locking horns with Saif and we bet it'll be a treat for fans. Also, owing to the fab starcast, audiences are very much eager to watch Vikram Vedha on the big screens. Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan Is Raw, Rugged, Ruthless Gangster in This Remake Co-Starring Saif Ali Khan as a Rough and Tough Cop (Watch Video).

For the unaware, the movie's production began in October 2021 and was wrapped up in June 2022. Having said that, just in case you want to know all things about Vikram Vedha before it's release, then you are the right place. Check it out. Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan - I to Open Kashmir's First Ever Multiplex From September 30!

Cast - Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in important roles.

Plot - Helmed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the film revolves around the story of a tough police officer (Saif) who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik). The movie is an official Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Did Hrithik Roshan Confirm His Appearance in Brahmastra Sequel and Ramayana? Here's the Scoop.

Watch Vikram Vedha Trailer:

Release Date - Vikram Vedha is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on September 30.

Review - As Vikram Vedha featuring Hrithik and Saif is yet to hit the big screens, reviews of the movie are not out. Once the review is out, we will paste it here for you. Stay tuned!

