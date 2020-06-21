Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left Bollywood and fans in a state of shock. The young boy died by suicide on June 14, 2020, which opened a can of worms online. While a certain section of Twitterverse was busy mocking the so-called camp culture in B-town, on the other hand, a few were standing in support of the celebs for never being biased. Sushant's death surely has brought the whole nepotism debate into the spotlight once again. If that was not enough, a case has also been lodged against biggies like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and more for being the culprits behind Sushant's death. Also, it was just yesterday when Salman urged his fans to understand Sushant's fans emotions in these troubled times and support them. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: President of All India Web Media Association Claims Like Chhichhore Actor, There Are Other Bollywood Stars Under Mental Stress.

Even though after being this generous, haters slammed the Bhaijaan of Bollywood for promoting fake sympathy. Now, the Dabangg star's fandom has been trending #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan on the micro-blogging site. From videos, quotes to serving proofs, Sallu's fans are in no mood to stop. Check out some of the tweets below: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Set to Debut as a Producer and Star in the Patriotic Film ‘Vande Bharatam’, Claims Sandip Ssingh.

The Messiah!

Thank You For Everything Bhai ♡ Aapne Hume 31 Years Se Entertain Kiya Hai, Haazro Logo Ki Jaan Bachayi Hai,Har Jaruratmand Ki Madat Ki Hai Yeh Aap ke Fans Janate Hai Aur Saari Duniya Janati Hai, Lakho, Karodo Logo Ki Duaa Aapke Saath Hai Bhai.#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uSXZfXB0bP — ＡＫＡＳＨ (@BeingAkashss) June 21, 2020

Proof Below!

"Mai Chahta Hu Ki Dusre Actors Ki Fim Jyaada Se Jyaada Kamayi Kre, Jisse Ki Mai Wo Unka Number Crack Kar Saku, Phir Wo Mera Krein & This Process Should Go On & On" - #SalmanKhan @Beingsalmankhan The Most Secure Actor of Bollywood!#WeLoveYouSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/jjbb36BGPT — Salman Khan forever 💟 (@beingsalman_k) June 21, 2020

True That!

When people throw stones at you, use it as a stepping stone for success. Agar dikhana hai, beat karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard.#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan Smiling face with smiling eyes❤ — BeingAquib (@BeingAquib2) June 21, 2020

The Generous Star!

Okay Then!

ACTOR WITH MOST ONLINE FANS - @Beingsalmankhan ACTOR WITH MOST OFFLINE FANS - @Beingsalmankhan ACTOR WITH MOST BOXOFFICE RECORDS - @Beingsalmankhan ACTOR WITH MOST CHARITABLE WORKS - @Beingsalmankhan MOST POPULAR INDIAN ACTOR EVER - @Beingsalmankhan#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ZVR2Q3fEBa — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) June 21, 2020

Indeed!

OUTSIDERS Whom #SalmanKhan Helped To Establish Careers In Bollywood! ▪️Sajid-wajid ▪️Palak Muchchal ▪️Himesh Reshammiya ▪️Sanjay L. Bhansali ▪️Katrina Kaif ▪️Nitesh Tiwari & Many More All Fine Talents, But Haters Say He Doesn't Appreciate Talent! LMAO#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/BLPJY6x71P — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) June 21, 2020

Propaganda They Say!

This is for all the propaganda peddlers...nafrat mei andhe mt bno aur facts pe chlo...#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kGTz3deyq4 — RISHABH (@beingrn_7) June 21, 2020

Lifeline!

Well, looks like this online war is never-ending. Reportedly, Sushant was suffering from depression from the past six months. Theories are that after being made felt like an outsider, the Chhhichore actor was under stress and so took the extreme step. Coming back to the trend, what's your take on the same? Stay tuned!

