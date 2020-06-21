Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left Bollywood and fans in a state of shock. The young boy died by suicide on June 14, 2020, which opened a can of worms online. While a certain section of Twitterverse was busy mocking the so-called camp culture in B-town, on the other hand, a few were standing in support of the celebs for never being biased. Sushant's death surely has brought the whole nepotism debate into the spotlight once again. If that was not enough, a case has also been lodged against biggies like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and more for being the culprits behind Sushant's death. Also, it was just yesterday when Salman urged his fans to understand Sushant's fans emotions in these troubled times and support them. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: President of All India Web Media Association Claims Like Chhichhore Actor, There Are Other Bollywood Stars Under Mental Stress

Even though after being this generous, haters slammed the Bhaijaan of Bollywood for promoting fake sympathy. Now, the Dabangg star's fandom has been trending #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan on the micro-blogging site. From videos, quotes to serving proofs, Sallu's fans are in no mood to stop. Check out some of the tweets below: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Set to Debut as a Producer and Star in the Patriotic Film ‘Vande Bharatam’, Claims Sandip Ssingh

Well, looks like this online war is never-ending. Reportedly, Sushant was suffering from depression from the past six months. Theories are that after being made felt like an outsider, the Chhhichore actor was under stress and so took the extreme step. Coming back to the trend, what's your take on the same? Stay tuned!

