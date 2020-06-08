World Oceans Day 2020: Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Others Share Posts About the Importance of Preserving the Vast Water Bodies  

World Ocean’s Day celebrated worldwide on June 8. The day is celebrated as a reminder for us humans to celebrate and appreciate nature and how important the existence of oceans is for us. Oceans make provisions for vas resources for the ecosystem and it's important for us to celebrate this day and raise awareness about making the most of these resources without harming the ecosystem. After World Environment day which is celebrated on June 5, this is another day that is equally important to celebrate when it comes to preserving and enjoying nature's delights. Several celebrities took to social media to share posts on World Oceans Day.
Actress Dia Mirza, who is known for her extensive work when it comes to saving the environment, shared a beautiful post that was informative about the harm humans are posing towards oceans and why it's a problem saying, "Oceans feed us, regulate our climate, and generate most of the oxygen we breathe. But despite their importance, oceans are facing unprecedented threats as a result of human activity. Sea levels are rising due to climate change and oceans are becoming more acidic and teeming with plastic." Among other celebs, actresses such as Bhumi Pednekar and Sonakshi Siha also took to social media to share posts relating to the special day. Check out celebrity posts here. World Oceans Day 2020: From Avoiding Plastic to Joining a Beach Cleanup; 7 Things You Can Do to be a Contributor in Saving Our Oceans.
Katrina Kaif:
#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean 🌊 with my most incredible friend 🐳
Dia Mirza:
Take me to the Ocean and remind me, how inescapable and intimate our connection is to all that is alive and breathing... Oceans feed us, regulate our climate, and generate most of the oxygen we breathe. But despite their importance, oceans are facing unprecedented threats as a result of human activity. Sea levels are rising due to climate change and oceans are becoming more acidic and teeming with plastic. Did you know? Oceans serve as the world’s largest source of protein, with more than 3 billion people depending on the oceans as their primary source of protein Over three billion people depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods. Oceans absorb about 30% of carbon dioxide produced by humans, buffering the impacts of global warming. We can make a difference at an individual level by REFUSING to USE plastic bags, plastic cutlery, plastic cups and plates, plastic earbuds, single use masks and gloves. By segregating waste at home, ensuring all recyclable waste is recycled we can help reduce ocean pollution. Remember the plastics we use and throw often ends up in our oceans, causing harm to marine life and enters our food chain. #WorldOceansDay #IndianOcean #SustainableDevelopment #InnovationForSustainableOceans #ForPeopleForPlanet #ForNature @unep @uninindia @unsdgadvocates @unitednations @undpinindia
Sonakshi Sinha:
We celebrate World Oceans Day to remind everyone of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe. Its a day to celebrate together the beauty, the wealth and the promise of the ocean. 🌎💙 #worldoceansday #savetheplanet #imamermaid
Bhumi Pednekar:
I Miss being by the Ocean (& getting my pictures clicked 😊) #worldoceanday 🌊
Given how coronavirus lockdown brought everything to a standstill, there's no doubt that everyone is craving a sight of the beautiful, vast oceans. With reduced activity due to COVID-19, it also seems to have been a great time for nature to heal. Tell us how you celebrated World Oceans Day 2020 in comments below.