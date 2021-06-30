Actress Rasika Dugal has gone humorous on World Social Media Day. She took to social media on Wednesday with mid-week musings, giving tips on how to casually not pose for social media. "How To Casually Not Pose For Social Media In Three Easy Moves," she wrote as caption with three pictures she posted on Instagram. Out of Love 2: Rasika Dugal Recalls Moment From Shoot of Her Web Series, Says ‘Beauty of the Nilgiris Will Always Remain With Me’.

In the images, Rasika sits casually in a black top and blue jeans against the backdrop of artworks on the walls of her home. "Happy #WorldSocialMediaDay. Posted in admiration of people who have no idea about this day and in acknowledgment of my ambivalent relationship with social media. How would you define your relationship with it?" the actress asked in the caption. Mirzapur Actress Rasika Dugal Gets First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Please Register Yourself If You Haven’t Yet’.

Check Out Rasika Dugal's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

She used hashtags "#WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay #SocialMedia #WednesdayThoughts #MidWeekMusings" Rasika was recently seen in season two of "Out OF Love" directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli. She will be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in "The Miniaturist Of Junagadh". Incidentally, Shah also her teacher at Film and Television Institute of India

