In addition to being awarded the title of Athlete of the Year, Lionel Messi is featured on the cover of the year-end issue of the Netizens Report that focuses on entertainment. Sharing the same cover with Messi is Park Jimin, a popular pop sensation who was named the Asian Celebrity of the Year.

The magazine's primary mission is to disseminate the perspectives of internet users on issues pertaining to society; in addition, it provides readers with insights on many themes that are of interest to the general public. The journal goes to print twice a year, and for the version that comes out at the end of the year, it will have two distinct editions: one will concentrate on entertainment, while the other will focus on broad public opinion. Lee Jong Suk Dedicated His MBC Drama Awards Acceptance Speech to His Girlfriend? Netizens Suspect He Was Talking About IU (Watch Video).

Over the purpose of providing pleasure, this edition includes popular thoughts as well as intriguing insights into famous people and the entertainment business in general for the last year.

On the front cover, Lionel Messi is featured as the athlete of the year, a designation with which few can dispute; the Argentine icon deserves all the trophies in the world after such an amazing athletic year. "Even as a little boy who was diagnosed with growth hormone insufficiency at the age of 11, Messi has always been a good athlete. In fact, he was diagnosed with the condition. However, the small superstar, who measures at only 5 feet 7 inches, is unwavering in his assertion that a strong work ethic has been the primary factor in his ongoing success." - The Netizens Report Lionel Messi Shares Pictures, Video From Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Parade, Writes ‘Through the Good and the Bad’ (Check Post).

Another global star featured on this cover is a legend in the making: an artist from South Korea who has been crowned the "Asian Celebrity of the Year" not just by the Netizens Report but by the people.

According to the publication, this title was earned by the K-pop star with millions of votes from the public picking him out as the most influential and most significant entertainer from Asia. Jimin is a member of the renowned K-pop boyband BTS. "The people have selected this individual as the most famous and influential Asian celebrity of 2022. The singer’s influence both at home and abroad right now is clearly undeniable." - The Netizens Report.

The publication has a wide range of topics and individuals in entertainment across the globe featured in this year-end report on the entertainment industry be it sports, music, film and many more.