Coldplay’s highly anticipated 2025 concerts in Ahmedabad have officially sold out, with tickets for both the January 25 and 26 shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium now fully booked. The British rock band’s return to India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour has sparked overwhelming demand. However, fans were left disappointed when they were unable to secure tickets earlier today. The ticket sales began on November 16, with the January 25 show tickets going live at 12 PM, followed by the January 26 show tickets at 1 PM. Despite the frustrating ticketing experience, the excitement surrounding Coldplay’s performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium remains high, and the concerts are set to be a memorable event for music lovers across India. Coldplay Ahmedabad 2025 Concert Tickets: Fans Frustrated With BookMyShow, Share Screenshots of Booking Issues on Social Media.

Coldplay 2025 Ahmedabad Shows Tickets Sold Out

IT’s OFFICIAL … BOTH Coldplay shows in Ahmedabad are SOLD OUT! 💛💛💛 What an incredible response—thank you for your love and enthusiasm! 🌌✨ The countdown to two magical nights on the Music of the Spheres World Tour begins. Who’s ready to feel the magic? 🎶💫 pic.twitter.com/EMObmPwNS6 — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) November 16, 2024

