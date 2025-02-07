The Mumbai Police have officially closed the case against ticketing platform BookMyShow regarding allegations of ticket manipulation for Coldplay’s 2025 India concert. According to a report by FPJ, a senior official confirmed that the investigation found no evidence of malpractice. The case stemmed from widespread frustration among fans who struggled to secure tickets for Coldplay’s highly anticipated concerts in Mumbai. Many alleged that tickets were sold out within minutes, only to resurface at significantly higher prices on resale platforms. The uproar led to accusations of potential manipulation, prompting the Mumbai Police to launch an inquiry into BookMyShow’s ticketing process. BookMyShow Crashes? Netizens Trying to Book Coldplay India 2025 Tickets for Mumbai Concert Claim Online Platform To Be Down, Share Screenshot Photos in Frustration!

Mumbai Police’s Findings

The official shared, “During the course of the probe we did not find any evidence to link that the ticket sales were manipulated. On the point that patrons paid different amounts for the tickets, the probe found that BookMyShow had sourced the ticket sale to certain third party vendors and those who bought the tickets through such platforms could have paid higher amounts but that too becomes a case of a civil liability. Additionally, this matter does not constitute a violation of your fundamental rights, nor was anyone forced to buy tickets through coercion. This does not suffice as an ingredient for a criminal complaint.”

Outrage Over Coldplay Ticket Sales

Coldplay performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The excitement for the British rock band’s India concerts was immense, with fans rushing to secure tickets as soon as sales went live. However, many fans were left disappointed as tickets on BookMyShow sold out within minutes. Soon after, fans noticed that many tickets had reappeared on resale platforms like Viagogo and Gigsberg at significantly inflated prices. BookMyShow Files Police Complaint Over Fake Ticket Sales for Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert.

Legal Complaint Against BookMyShow

Advocate Amit Vyas had filed a complaint against BookMyShow, accusing the platform of facilitating the black marketing of Coldplay tickets. He alleged that the company deceived the public and sought an FIR to be registered against it on fraud charges. Following the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment (the parent company of BookMyShow), along with the company’s technical head, for questioning regarding the alleged black market sales. Coldplay Ticket Fraud: Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO and Technical Head for Investigation Over Alleged Black Marketing of Coldplay Concert Tickets.

BookMyShow’s Response to the Allegations & Case Closure

BookMyShow firmly denied any involvement in ticket reselling and issued a statement clarifying that it has no association with third-party resale platforms. The company also confirmed that it had filed its own complaint with the police and cooperated fully with the investigation. Now that the inquiry has been closed, Amit Vyas expressed his disappointment, stating that he had not been formally informed by the EOW about the closure of the preliminary investigation via email, phone, or message, reports FPJ. While the legal proceedings have come to an end, the controversy surrounding ticket reselling for high-demand concerts remains a hot topic among fans.

