Cyrus Broacha turns 49 today. He has been instrumental in shaping up the sense of humour of quite a lot of '90s kids. Some loved his sense of humour, and incorporated it into their personality. Others dejected it. As they say, love it or hate but you simply can't ignore it. And Cyrus is IT (the love it or hate it wala it, not Stephen King's monster). Cyrus entered the lives of many Indians with his gig as an MTV VJ. It was a big deal back in the days. He ran one of India's most popular prank show, Bakra.

His satire show The Week That Wasn't on CNN News18 is still refreshing and stands the test of time. Today, to honour the celebrity who made us laugh before Kapil Sharma and Raju Shrivastav became the fad, we are going to list down some of his best lines.

- The first rule of comedy should be, you must be very lazy. Whoever works should be immediately removed.

-I have a great desire to serve humanity without ever actually getting off my chair.

- My mother thinks I'm a national treasure. She's the only one who thinks my Golden Kela award is the greatest gift ever.

-I would love to get back to films. The easiest thing to do is be a character actor, work just three days and fit into the trailer. It’s the best job.

-Although we have a huge tradition of satire and vyang in India, people like us in television news are finding our feet all the time. So maybe the next generation of people who do this will have a few yardsticks to look at it. We don’t really have that. So we have to test the waters. I wish I could tell you this is allowed and that is not but there are no definite black and white areas. And they keep changing.

- I’m against yoga.

- I can’t wait for Bengali comedians to really go after the TMC

- I normally have colours in my mind like Doordarshan.

- I want to be taller. But at 44, I think it’s too late to grow.

-I just want to work as less as possible, and hopefully, at the end of my life, not have too many enemies.

- My biggest achievement is that I have been able to walk my own dogs all my life.

-The only legacy that I'll have is that I'm going to embarrass my son. Years later, when he turns 18, he'll have the memory of his father dancing in a peacock outfit.

