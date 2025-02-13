The makers of the upcoming action thriller Devmanus have released its trailer featuring actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane. Luv Films has released the teaser for its much-anticipated debut Marathi film, which also features Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Bodke in key roles. The gripping teaser presents Mahesh in a never-before-seen avatar as a Warkari, with captivating glimpses of Renuka, Subodh, and Siddharth. Featuring striking visuals and an energetic soundtrack, it perfectly sets the stage for the film’s thrilling storyline. ‘Devmanus’: Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave Star in Tejas Deoskar’s Upcoming Marathi Film, Set To Release on April 25, 2025.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Mahesh wrote, “One mistake.. One decision.. And only struggle remains! Repentance or atonement? Luv Films' multi-starrer Devmanus teaser is here! Devmanus in a cinema near you from April 25! #Devmanus #LuvFilms #DevmanusInCinemas25April.”

Watch ‘Devmanus’ Teaser:

Interestingly, the teaser for Mahesh’s upcoming Marathi film Devmanus will be screened in cinemas across Maharashtra with Chhaava.

Speaking about the teaser reveal, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar shared in a statement, “Devmanus has been an incredibly exciting project for me because of its exceptional narrative and the depth of its characters, brought to life by such talented actors. The journey of making this film has been fascinating and I'm thrilled to share a glimpse of it with audiences through this teaser. We can’t wait for them to experience Devmanus when it releases in cinemas on April 25, 2025.”

Devmanus, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is set to release in theatres on 25 April.

Talking about Chhaava, the forthcoming actioner stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. ‘FussClass Dabhade’: New Marathi Film From ‘Jhimma 2’ Makers Unveils Quirky Sibling Story With Heartwarming Humour Starring Kshitee Jog, Siddharth Chandekar and Amey Wagh (View Poster).

The project marks Kaushal’s first collaboration with Mandanna.

Chhava will hit theatres on February 14.

