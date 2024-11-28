Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa will electrify Mumbai with her performance at the MMRDA Ground, BKC, on November 30, 2024. The much-awaited gig, organised by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC), aims to raise awareness about hunger and malnutrition in India. Talented Indian artists Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder will join Dua Lipa on stage. Now, ahead of Dua's concert in Mumbai, here are all the deets on the final phase of tickets available for the event. Dua Lipa Spotted at Mumbai Airport Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024 (Watch Video).

How to Book Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert Tickets

With limited passes up for grabs, the final phase of ticket bookings for Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated Mumbai concert is now available through Zomato. Ticket prices start at INR 10,000, with three categories on offer for individual tickets. The Silver category is priced at INR 10,000, Gold at INR 17,000 and the exclusive Lounge category at INR 45,000. While the prices may seem steep, the concert promises an unforgettable experience. Secure your tickets soon and be part of this spectacular event. Tickets can be purchased via Google Pay, Net Banking, and other payment options for your convenience. ‘Tusi Aeye C? Stage Te Aa Jana C’: Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Nimrat Kaur’s Photo Dump From His Dil-Luminati Concert in Pune; Check Out the Actress’ Response. Dua Lipa Mumbai Ticket Prices (Final Phase) (Photo Credits: Zomato) Dua Lipa Arrives in Mumbai Ahead of Her Gig View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) For the unaware, Dua Lipa arrived in Mumbai on November 28, accompanied by her boyfriend Callum Turner, ahead of her much-anticipated concert on November 30. The singer was spotted at the airport, carrying her belongings and surrounded by her team. A large crowd of fans gathered to welcome her, creating a frenzy of excitement. Also, to note, Dua's concert marks her third visit to India, following her previous tours in 2019 and 2023.

