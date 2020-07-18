Fans were shocked to hear the sudden demise of a 30-year-old Japanese actor, Haruma Miura, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The reason for his death is not confirmed as of yet; however, The Japan Times reported that the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo suspects it’s a suicide. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward, Tokyo in the afternoon and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Miura’s fans are shocked to hear the news of his death. The teary-eyed followers have flooded their Twitter timeline with condolence messages, as they continue to mourn the death of the Japanese actor. What Triggers People to Take The Extreme Step of Suicide?

Miura made his acting debut in NHK drama, “Agri,” at the age of seven. He was later seen in prominent roles in films such as “Koizora” (2007) and “Kimi ni Todoke” (2010). He also appeared in a number of television dramas, such as “Bloody Monday,” “Last Cinderella,” and the “Gokusen,” series. Sources close to the actor stated that they found an apparent suicide note at his home. But nothing, as of now has been confirmed. As his death made to the headlines, fans expressed their grief, by tweeting and praying for his soul to rest in peace. From Messy Living Conditions to Excessive Work, These Everyday Practices Can Have a Severe Impact on Your Mental Health!

Check Tweets:

rest in peace, haruma miura. it’s devastating that your life was cut so short at such a young age 😞 but thank you for all of the wonderful memories your incredible talent has given the world. shine bright. 💔 pic.twitter.com/sxPRaWKEnt — 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘴𝘰𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙨 ♪ (@newsnoai_) July 18, 2020

RIP Haruma Miura

Haruma Miura. One of the best JP actors in our generation. Gone to soon. *sob* Hope he finally finds his rest and peace with his battles. We will miss you forever, our beloved Kazehaya-kun. We love you.#三浦春馬 pic.twitter.com/cdL8x05t48 — いい人生。良い人生。(SEMI-HIATUS coming july) (@RBamnos) July 18, 2020

Fans Mourn His Death

This scene of Haruma Miura will hit me differently now. pic.twitter.com/7db4V1nYFy — ꜰᴀᴛɪᴍᴀ❤💚💙 (@hiddenheartless) July 18, 2020

Fans Will Always Remember His Smile!

I don't think I'll ever forget this smile. Rest in peace Angel. Haruma Miura.#三浦春馬 pic.twitter.com/zDK63G3Bnb — YIZHANWILLPREVAIL STILL HAS FINALS🌈 (@lwjsblueballs) July 18, 2020

They Remember His Famous Characters From Movies and Series

i will never forget him as kazehaya. He embodied kazehaya so well. my love goes to you, haruma miura. 😔 pic.twitter.com/3LlYrkiFha — anne⁷ (@poisonwine_) July 18, 2020

Gone Too Soon

Haruma Miura has passed away at the age of 30, allegedly committed suicide. He's the main reason why I fell in love with J-Dramas and live-actions. I'll miss him forever 😭 This is hearbreaking Gone too soon Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xAT4v4VcqJ — Jec Yorozuya 🙏Silver Soul🙏 (@7jeeeeeeec) July 18, 2020

The sudden demise of the young actors has raised many questions. With no confirmation of the reason behind his death, as of yet, followers are also highlighting mental health. More report on the same is awaited. May your soul rest in peace, Miura.

