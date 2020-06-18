Lifestyle Habits that Cause Depression: From Messy Living Conditions to Excessive Work, These Everyday Practices Can Have a Severe Impact on Your Mental Health!

Mental health is an umbrella term which involves our cognitive, behavioural, and emotional well-being. It is no secret that poor mental health can affect our daily life, our relationships, and even our physical health. Sound mental health is not just the absence of a mental health disorder but also a stress-free mind with zero anxiety. Regardless of our age, sex and social status, we are all at risk of developing mental health problems and our lifestyle play a significant role. So correct these every day habits now to improve your mental health.

1. Poor Posture

There are many benefits of a good posture. A good position makes you feel more confident about yourself. Plus, according to research, sitting upright can reduce symptoms of depression. Studies have also linked good posture with a positive attitude and renewed energy. So, pay attention to your posture whenever you sit or stand.

2. Messy Living Conditions

Living in a messy home can also affect your mental health. You are more likely to suffer from prolonged stress, if your house is cluttered. A dirty surrounding can in turn, lead to unhealthy habits like binge-eating or excessive sleeping, all of which have been linked to depression. International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga Asanas to Ease Symptoms of Depression and Support Mental Health.

3. Excessive Work

Being overloaded with work may not be great for your mental health. Excessive work can lead to burnout which can ultimately cause anxiety and depression. So, take some time out between work to relax. Depression And Suicide: Top Myths Busted To Spread Mental Health Awareness!

4. Saying 'Yes' to Everything

Don't think that saying 'no' to others is rude. You are actually doing yourself a favour by saying no sometimes. Saying 'yes' to everything can increase your workload and leave you resentful and angry. You become way too stressed when you do not have any time for self-care.

5. Suppressing Your Thoughts

Burying your thoughts and feelings can do more harm to you than you can imagine. Your feelings of sadness, hurt, stress and anxiety will pent up like a volcano if you do not speak out. How to Recognise Depression? Answer These Questions to Know When to Reach out for Help!

So be sure that you take note of these pointers and make changes before you are pushed to depression or any other mental health condition.

