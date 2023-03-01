During the recent HCA awards in LA Hollywood filmmaker, Kevin Taft praised Indian actor NTR Jr's physique and mentioned how he was "Bouncing in his seat" after watching NTR Jr's performance as Komaram Bheem. The Hollywood filmmaker was in awe of the actor for performing epic stunts like riding the motorcycle while juggling and commanding a pack of wild animals and roaring back at the tiger. Ram Charan Called ‘Brad Pitt of India’ on American Talk Show, Here’s How the RRR Star Reacted (Watch Video).

"It had me bouncing in my seat, cheering at the screen and desperately wanted to share the experience with my friends. With one of the most engaging and electrifying performances to grace the silver screen. I rose, I roared and if I don't get the name NTR Jr's personal trainer, I revolt." RRR at Oscars 2023: Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava To Perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song at the 95th Academy Awards (View Post).

Up next, NTR Jr will be seen in NTR 30 by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. He will also be working with KGF director Prashanth Neel on NTR31.

