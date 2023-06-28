Ahead of the release of the Barbie film, fans of the doll are getting the chance to stay in a real-life pink DreamHouse mansion. As fans await the release of the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, Airbnb has announced a real-life DreamHouse in Malibu that will be available for a complimentary stay, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Fans can book two one-night stays for two guests on July 21 and 22, with the stay free as, according to Airbnb: “Ken couldn't figure out how to put a price on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.” Barbie’s Hot-Pink House Opens Up In Malibu! Mansion From Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film to be Available to Fans on Popular Demand! (Watch Video).

Perched above the beach with breathtaking views, the life-size toy pink mansion is also said to be a Barbie fan’s “dream come true“. The listing highlights its location in Malibu, California, surrounded by stunning beaches that offer picturesque views of the coastline. CBS photojournalist and helicopter operator John Schreiber tweeted footage of the pink mansion, visible from a distance of 10 miles. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience life in Barbie Land in true Ken style.

They can explore Ken's collection of cowboy items and rollerblades and browse through his extensive wardrobe to find the perfect beach ensemble. The outdoor disco dance floor invites them to channel their inner cowboy and learn to dance, while serenading with Ken's guitar is also an option. The expansive mansion boasts an infinity pool and to top it off, Barbie's guests can take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and a surfboard, offering a piece of Ken's world as a memento. Booking for the DreamHouse opens on 17 July at 10am PT, and upon arrival, guests will be warmly greeted by a concierge who will guide them through the vibrant pink abode and assist in arranging meals. Barbie Trailer Out! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Leave Home Behind to Understand the Purpose of Life! (Watch Video).

To mark the release of the upcoming Barbie film, Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Save the Children, which supports kids, families, and communities in more than 100 countries and offers learning resources and assistance to help girls build confidence and excel in school.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).