Bill Murray is one of Hollywood’s most eccentric personalities, and people just love him all the more for it. By starring in some of the influential films of all time like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, Murray has amassed a career the likes of which only a few stars can dream of. Being an extremely celebrated actor, he is loved by many, and that’s just the power of Bill Murray. Bill Murray Birthday Special: From Ghostbusters to Zombieland, 11 Kickass Quotes of the Actor That You Should Check Out.

While his movies and roles are one of the reasons, he is so popular, the life that he is lived has also shot him up to the spotlight. With being a really celebrated actor, there are quite a lot interesting facts about Murray that will surely surprise you in many ways. So, to celebrate his 72nd birthday, here are five of the most interesting facts about the Ghostbuster star.

He Turned Down the Role of Forrest Gump

Before Tom Hanks was approached for the role of Forrest Gump, Murray was in early talks to star in the role. While Murray’s interpretation of the character surely would have fit in his wacky library of roles, he eventually didn’t find it interesting and turned it down.

He Doesn’t Have an Agent

When casting for movies, you get in touch with the agents of the actors so that a pitch can be made and negotiations can be made. However, in Bill Murray’s case, he doesn’t have an agent at all. Just having a number, filmmakers call him up and pitch him the story, and if he likes it, he will star in it.

His Garfield Casting Was a Mistake

Murray voicing Garfield didn’t go the way it was supposed to. With the film being laughably bad, the only reason he even signed up for it because he wanted to work with the Coen Brothers. Now you maybe asking what do the famous filmmaking duo have to do with Garfield? Well, when Murray read the script, he read the name “Joel Cohen” and instantly signed up not knowing that it wasn’t Joel Coen.

He Was David Letterman’s First and Last Guest

When David Letterman would start The Late Show, his first guest would end up being Bill Murray. Life has a funny way of bringing things back to a full circle as the star ended up being the last guest on his show as well.

He Can Bowl

In the now famous final scene of Kingpin, there was no filmmaking trickery involved as Bill actually bowled those balls. Taking three consecutive strikes, the crowd’s reaction to the scene was genuine as Bill completely shocked them all. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Bill Murray Confirms He Will Appear in Peyton Reed’s Upcoming Marvel Film.

Bill Murray surely has had quite the interesting life. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2022 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).