Black Widow Trailer: Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Fights Other Black Widows in the Explosive New Promo (Watch Video)

The final trailer of the upcoming MCU film, Black Widow, has dropped on the internet. And Disney was saving the best for the last. The new footage is even more explosive than the previous promos that were released. We still don't get to know more about Scarlett Johansson's Natasha but we can wait for the movie for that story to unfold. The trailer show's glimpses of many new action sequences, which look mind-blowing. Apart from that, we also get a better glimpse of the enemy and the plot plus a little sneak peek into Natasha's family banter. Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh had their Black Widow Reunion on the Academy Awards Red Carpet (View Pics).

So, the final Black Widow trailer has shown us that Taskmaster has somehow figured out a way to turn all Black Widows into mindless vessels. Yes, as hinted that there will be other Black Widows, there are. But, unfortunately, they are not on Natasha's team but against her. It is Black Widow Vs Black Widow.

Worst of all, the Taskmaster seems to have studied the moves of Natasha's Black Widow to train others who are part of his army. Taskmaster is shown watching the footage of Black Widow's fight from Iron Man 2. Black Widow Teaser Trailer: 8 Clues About the Plot of Scarlett Johannson’s Solo Marvel Movie Hidden in the Promo!

Watch The Trailer of Black Widow Here:

As the trailer ends, we get a cool shot of Scarlett jumping off into depths from the sky and landing on a debris midair. Whoa! Also, later we get a funny scene after the title rolls out on the screen. Natasha's pretend mother, played by Rachel Weisz, asks her not to slouch on the dinner table. You know mothers do.

Black Widow opens in theatres in India on April 30, 2020.