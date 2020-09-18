We time-travelled back to 1982 and how as the American coming-of-age teen dramedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High came to life once again, this time with a virtual table read consisting of not the original cast but in fact some of the biggest Hollywood A-listers including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding. Yes, you read it right! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did, in fact, reunite on-screen after decades for this special fundraising event and not just that, even read a scene together that was a rather steamy one. Ex Couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Bump into Each Other at 2020 Oscars After-Party (View Pic).

Essaying characters of Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton respectively, Jennifer and Brad have now given the internet a big celebratory reason with this virtual table read. The duo re-enacted the movie's deeply embarrassing swimsuit sequence and well, let's just say it left not only the rest of cast on the virtual table read but also netizens blushing. Ever since Brad's divorce from Angelina Jolie and his recent 'backstage meet' with Aniston after her SAG Awards win earlier this year, fans have been rooting for the ex-couple to get back together and it is instances like these that surely give them more hope. Fast Times At Ridgemont High: Ex-Couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston To Reunite For Live Table Read With Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey.

While the rest of the cast on this table read was equally amazing, Brad and Jennifer's bits from this session have now been going viral as netizens can't deal with their super-exciting reunion. Here's a look at some their reactions.

Check Out the Full Table Read Here:

Aniston and Pitt Exchange Greetings in the Cutest Way!

The Steamy Scene Table Read Between Jennifer and Brad:

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read. THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY 😂#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

Julia Roberts' Echoing Fan Emotions As Brad and Aniston Read Their Scene:

julia roberts watching jen aniston and brad pitt’s scene is priceless tho 😭😂 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/s2pmcLe3af — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunions Are Saving 2020:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/dKKB299dEn — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 18, 2020

Well, looks like this virtual table read certainly left everyone hoping to catch Aniston and Pitt together once again and next time, how about full-on rom-com? It seems fans are not going to move on from Jennifer Aniston saying, "Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. So sexy, come to me" in their scene together for the virtual read and netizens are already celebrating this golden moment online by sharing and re-sharing it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).