Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once the power couple of Hollywood. So far, we have seen them working together on screen for an episode of hit sitcom Friends. Now, the ex-couple will reunite for a very special project - virtual table read of the 1982 film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High for Dane Cook's "Feelin' A-Live" fundraiser. The vintage film was a breakout role for Sean Penn, who is also the part of this table read but will not be reprising his role from the film. Other notable names for the event are Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf. Whoa! Brad Pitt Matches Ex Jennifer Aniston’s $1 Million Donation to Colors of Change.

Feelin' A-Live fundraiser is backed by Penn's charity CORE, which is currently providing testing and relief services against COVID-19. The event will take place on August 20 on CORE’s official Facebook page and TikTok. Sean Penn has said, "On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work. I’m always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!" Ex Couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Bump into Each Other at 2020 Oscars After-Party (View Pic).

Brad and Aniston were last spotted in a friendly conversation at the SSAG awards, where the actress won a trophy for her performance in The Morning Show. The internet had a collective meltdown looking at their happy pictures.

