Model Chrissy Teigen has channelled her inner Barbie as she chose to colour her hair pink. Chrissy, who is married to musician John Legend, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sporting grey jeans paired with a black crop top and over jacket. She is seen wearing white stilettos.

What catches the eye is her pink hair. For the caption, she wrote: "Pink!" Chrissy had recently shared a stunning picture on social media dressed in an all-white ensemble but it was the caption that grabbed the attention.

Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Her New Pink Hair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

"Why does 55 degrees in LA feel colder than 55 degrees in any other city? what weighs more a pound of feathers or a pound of rocks? why do we park on a driveway but dri," she wrote as the caption.

