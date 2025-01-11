If you were hoping to get your hands on British brand Coldplay concert tickets in Mumbai, there’s some exciting news—but also a bit of a bummer. The extra tickets released by BookMyShow (BMS) for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour have already sold out due to overwhelming demand. BMS had announced additional tickets for the Mumbai concerts on January 18, 19, and 21, but they’ve been snapped up quickly. Fans in India have been eagerly anticipating Coldplay's performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and the extra tickets were a glimmer of hope for those still hoping to attend. It looks like the demand just couldn’t be matched! Coldplay Infinity Tickets For Mumbai and Ahmedabad Shows Now Live on BookMyShow; Fans Report Long Queues to Secure Passes For British Band's 2025 Concerts in India.

Coldplay Announces Extra Tickets for Mumbai Shows

The tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour went live for sale at 4 PM on January 11, and the waiting room opened at 3 PM. The popular music band had a total of 5 shows in India, with three in Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and two in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Coldplay Announces Additional Tickets

Coldplay to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26

Following their Mumbai performances, Coldplay will travel to Ahmedabad to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which can accommodate over 100,000 spectators. The band will be performing for two nights, on January 25 and January 26. Coldplay 2025 India Tour: Jasleen Royal, Elyanna and Shone Announced As Special Guests for British Rock Band’s Mumbai and Ahmedabad Shows.

Coldplay's Special Guests for India Concert

Coldplay is set to perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. The British rock band will have special guests for their Mumbai and Ahmedabad shows: Jasleen Royal, Elyanna, and Shone will perform alongside the British Brand.

