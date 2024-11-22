Coldplay's much-anticipated India tour has sparked a frenzy among fans. The band's 'Infinity Tickets' initiative, which is currently live on BookMyShow, offers a limited batch of tickets for their Mumbai and Ahmedabad shows, leading to a surge in demand. As fans eagerly try to secure their spots on BookMyShow, social media is buzzing with reactions, with many complaining about long queues. Despite the challenges, the excitement for Coldplay's India concerts remains high, with fans hoping to witness a magical musical experience. FYI, Coldplay will perform in Mumbai at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025. The band will then head to Ahmedabad for shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025. Coldplay Infinity Tickets for Mumbai and Ahmedabad Shows Go on Sale Today; Here’s When and Where You Can Book for the British Rock Band’s 2025 Concerts in India.

Alright, since I didn’t learn my lesson from the last two times, here we go again.#Coldplay pic.twitter.com/XSvW6bUJ7L — Ash (@AShoeAndACashew) November 22, 2024

If I'll get the ticket, I'll resell At Same Value.#Coldplay pic.twitter.com/mzwoksU9xK — Vishesh Dilawari (@DilawariVishesh) November 22, 2024

@bookmyshow @coldplay_indiaa @coldplay Users Being Scammed For The 3rd Time Its Just 12 Minutes And We Are Low On Tickets. What On Earth Is Going On.#Coldplay #InfinityTickets #Scam #BookmyshowIsADisgrace — Kaizaad Banaji (@KaizaadLBanaji) November 22, 2024

