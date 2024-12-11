Coldplay is all set to perform in India in 2025 as part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour. When the British rock band announced the dates for its Asia tour, they hinted at mystery guests joining for each show. Now, Coldplay has revealed the special guests who will join them for their shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Jasleen Royal, Elyanna and Shone will perform as special guests at Coldplay’s Mumbai shows (January 18, 19 and 21, 2025) and Ahmedabad shows (January 25 and 26, 2025). The events will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coldplay Ahmedabad 2025 Concert Ticket: Hotel Cancels INR 1800 Reservation as Rates Skyrocket for British Rock Band's Gig Day on January 25, Netizens Call It 'Peak Capitalism'.

Coldplay 2025 India Tour Special Guests

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)

