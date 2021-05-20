American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, who is known for being an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ rights, recently came out as non-binary, announcing that they will officially be changing their pronouns to they, them.Non-binary is a term that describes people who do not identify with any particular gender and do not conform to gender norms. The 'Dancing with the Devil' singer announced this decision of identifying as non-binary on the premiere episode of the '4D With Demi' podcast, the clip of which Lovato shared in social media posts, saying that this new chapter came after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary; Singer Announces Change of Pronouns to They/Them.

The post read, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want and wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you... you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between." Announcing the news, it further continued, "Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward." Demi Lovato Is All About Body Positivity in Her New Post, Celebrates Her Stretch Marks With an Emotional Note.

The post concluded by inspiring more people to come out, "I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way." In the clip, from the '4D With Demi Lovato' podcast, Lovato explained, "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering. In this first episode, I am excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may look like for other people.

Check Out Demi Lovato's Tweet Below:

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Watch the Video Below:

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

I want to make it clear that I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson." As per Variety, this year in March, the artist had come out as pansexual and in 2016, along with Nick Jonas had cancelled concert dates in North Carolina after the state passed an anti-LGBT bill.

