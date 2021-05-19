American singer Demi Lovato has officially revealed that they are non-binary. In the video, Lovato has explained to fans that they will be using 'they/them' pronouns from now on. Demi revealed that after a lot of 'self-reflective work, the singer has made this decision.

Check It Out:

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Watch:

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

