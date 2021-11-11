Disney+ has been going strong for about two years now. Perhaps one of the biggest streaming services in Entertainment right now, Disney+ has built itself quite the catalogue that has been giving Netflix and Amazon a run for its money. Having content from the likes of Marvel, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and more, Disney+ is just a bundle of excitement. The Book of Boba Fett: Temuera Morrison’s Series To Stream on Disney+ From December 29!

To celebrate Disney+, Disney is holding a global event called Disney+ Day. Over here you can expect a ton of new exciting announcements and updates on upcoming projects. Taking place on November 12, 2021, Disney+ Day seems like it will be expanding the already impressive lineup. So how do you exactly watch Disney+ Day and what can you expect from it? Well here is your answer.

How To Watch Disney+ Day

Well if you are already subscribed to Disney+ Hotsar, then you can easily stream it on the app. The stream will start at 7:30pm. For those who don’t a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, fret not, the updates will also be available on Social Media.

What To Expect From Disney+ Day?

Well Disney+ Day will have a bunch of new announcements and it will give us updates on new and upcoming projects. We will definitely see announcements from Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel. These being the big three, most of the eyes will be on them. So here is what you can expect from all three.

From Marvel you will see the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+. The film will be available to stream right after the show ends. You can even expect a final trailer for Hawkeye and expect new looks at projects like Ms Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. We can also be on the lookout for new exciting announcements and new Disney+ specials that Marvel has been cooking up.

From Lucasfilm you can expect more details on the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. We can also expect updates on The Mandalorian Season 3 which is currently filming. Aside from these we might also get an update on all the other Star Wars Disney+ projects that are in development right now.

From Pixar well we don’t really know much about what they are up to. Maybe an announcement for a new original Disney+ series is the best bet right now.

Disney+ Day sure looks like an exciting time, and if you are a fan of this content, then you better not miss it.

