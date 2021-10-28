Marvel's movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all to stream on Disney+ Hotstar this November. The Simu Liu-starrer which has done wonders at the Hollywood and Bollywood box office will now go the OTT route. The interesting part is that the movie will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other regional languages.

