Known for playing surly characters with a heart of gold, actor Elliot Page (Previous name Ellen) has come a long way from Pit Pony. He may be a darling for everyone, but he has proven that he knows how to rock a blockbuster, too! An outspoken actor who fear nothing when it comes to voice his opinion. Throughout his varied career, Page's carefully chosen projects have given him the chance to show more and more depth as he continues to grow as an artist. From funny to tender, Elliot Page can do it all. Elliot Page Birthday Special: From Inception to X-Men Days of Future Past, 5 of the Actor’s Best Films According to IMDb!.

We bring you five such film of Elliot Page which are perfect to watch on his birthday and we took the liberty and have mentioned where you can watch these film.

Peacock-2010

Elliot Page stars in Peacock, a psychological thriller, alongside Susan Sarandon and Cillian Murphy. The story goes by, despite living in a small town called Peacock, where everyone knows everything about everyone else, John Skillpa, who is a bank clerk, can hide a big part of his life from others. Things will turn haywire when a freight train crashes into John's backyard, he is forced to hide his secret but how? You can watch it in Lionsgate.

Juno (2007)

Juno tells the story of a teenager who gets pregnant with her one of her closest friends, Paulie Bleeker. Juno turned Page into a household name in America and marked him as a celebrity who can express his feelings. As the pregnant titular character, Page was equal parts snarky and scared. One of the best performances delivered by Elliot page before he changed his gender in real life. You can watch it in Amazon Prime. Elliot Page Joins Dating App for First Time Ever, Credits Co-Star Ritu Arya for Guiding Him.

Inception - (2010)

One of the first non-drama or comedy films that Elliot Page starred in, Inception was a shift in his career. Helmed by Christopher Nolan film, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and Marion Cotillard, Page plays Ariadne, who is recruited to construct dreamscapes because of her skills even though she's still just a graduate student of architecture. If you haven’t watched this movie then we insist you to watch this one ASAP. You can watch it in Youtube and Netflix.

Whip It (2009)

If you don't love Whip It, you need to re-evaluate your life. In this comedy featuring strong female relationships, Page plays Bliss, a girl looking to leave her sleepy Texas town. You will find it in Amazon Prime.

To Rome with Love (2012)

In Woody Allen's latest love letter to European cities, Page crafts a woman both seductive and ordinary. She draws in the audience with her amusing way and leaves Jesse Eisenberg's Jack lovesick. This film is a magical realist romantic comedy written, directed by Allen. You can watch this one in Youtube.

We, the LatestLY team wish the talented actor a Very Happy Birthday. Do let us know readers which one is your favourite movie of Elliot Page.

