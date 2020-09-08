Gaten Matarazzo became an international sensation with his breakout role in Stranger Things. He plays the smart and sassy Dustin in the Netflix series, developed by Duffer Brothers. Out of all characters, it was Dustin who became the most relatable. It was the effortless and charisma that the actor brought on the screen that could be credited along with the writing. Today, Gaten is celebrating his 18th birthday. Yes, they are all growing up so fast. Talking about his journey, he has said, "I'm a kid who grew up in a small town and started acting when he was seven for no reason and got lucky. Sometimes it can be a little overwhelming. I feel like some people, especially child stars, act out because they don't know how to handle the pressure." Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Racial Slurs and Suicidal Thoughts Get Posted.

The actor has a comic timing like no one else on the show. Okay, maybe the kid who plays Erica is also funny. But other than that no one is in the competition. Well, to celebrate the Gaten's birthday, we are going to look back at some of his best moments from the three seasons of Stranger Things. Dusty Bun is the best. Stranger Things Actor Finn Wolfhard Confesses of Eating like a 4-Year-Old Kid.

Neverending Story

In season 3, somewhere in between a monster attack, Dustin has to break into the a musical with his girlfriend, because if he didn't she won't give him the numbers needed to save humanity. Well, Dustin is an amazing singer as he harmonises on the title track of Neverending Story. Dustin's experience of working in musicals like Les Miserables helped.

Cleidocranial Dysostosis

The actor suffers from a mild case of the birth defect, where his collar bones have not developed, causing developmental problems with his teeth and facial bones. The genetic defect was written into the plot of Stranger Things. In season 1, the actor explains his condition to a bully.

Dustin and Steve Reunion

Over the two seasons, Steve becomes a friend and a 'mom' to the kids. He especially shares a close bond with Dustin. Their reunion in season 3 is better than Frodo reuniting with the fellowship in Lord Of The Rings.

She's Our Friend And She's Crazy

In season 1, Dustin is held at the knifepoint by a bully. Eleven comes to his rescue. The way Dustin describes her to the bully will crack you up.

Grrr

Umm...well...you have to watch the video embedded below to get it. But the actor makes this cute grr noise that just...will leave you speechless.

Production of season 4 of Stranger Things was halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, it is unlikely that we will get to see Gaten as Dusty Bun this year in a brand new season. The actor wanted to help a local restaurant in his hometown during the lockdown, so he worked there as an assistant. Despite wearing a mask, he was recognised multiple times by fans. How adorable. Happy birthday, Gaten.

