Ghostbusters 4 Is in Works, Confirms Ghostbusters Afterlife Director Jason Reitman

Hollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 06:05 PM IST
Ghostbusters 4 Is in Works, Confirms Ghostbusters Afterlife Director Jason Reitman
Ghostbusters Afterlife Director Jason Reitman (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman has shared that he is already working on a fourth film in the franchise. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" release date to 2021, but that hasn't stopped Reitman from working on the fourth part, reports dailymail.co.uk. "I can't tell you anything, but we are working on another instalment," said the director during an appearance on the "Josh Gad Reunited Apart" series. The 42-year-old director, who is the son of "Ghostbusters" and "Ghostbusters II" filmmaker Ivan Reitman, appeared on the special alongside his father and the cast from "Ghostbusters" first and second parts, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. Ghostbusters Reboot Led by the Female Cast Was a Victim of ‘Anti-Hillary Movement’ in 2016, Claims Paul Feig.

The five original actors have reprised their roles from the first two movies in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", which is a direct sequel to "Ghostbusters II". Their characters Dr Peter Venkman, Dr Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, Dana Barrett and Janine Melnitz will feature in the third instalment. The film was slated to release this year, but got pushed to March next year. Sony Moves Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius and Uncharted’s Release Date to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Crisis

"We have a little bit more time, and look, as a director, I've never had this opportunity to actually take a pause and breathe and look at the movie again. I've been spending my days editing 'Ghostbusters', so that's where I've been," said the director while talking about the delay. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" follows the story of Dr Egon Spengler's family, who inherit a farmhouse in Oklahoma, following his death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

