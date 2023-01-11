The Golden Globe Awards just took place, and the best of 2022 in movies and television were celebrated on this big night. Featuring some really huge deserving winners, the 2023 Golden Globes Awards ceremony was a special one. From House of the Dragon and The White Lotus ruling over the television sphere to The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans wiWhenning big, the night surely was packed. Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: The Fabelmans Bags Best Picture, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Elvis’ Austin Butler is Best Actor - Check Out All Winners Here.

With many of these titles available on streaming now of course, many will be wondering exactly where they can watch these particular shows and films. With services like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar consisting some of the big winners, this article will help you find them and check them out for yourself. So, from House of the Dragon to The Banshees of Inisherin, here’s how you can watch all the big winners from the Golden Globes.

Argentina, 1985 (Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language)

Directed by Santiago Mitre, this Argentine historical drama is based on real events that focuses on the 1985 Trial of the Juntas. From some really dedicated performances from their leads Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani to a really polished script, this is a film worth your time.

Where to Watch: Argentina, 1985 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Best Picture – Animated)

Bringing his classing spin to the age-old tale, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a monumental achievement in stop-motion animation. A brilliant looking film with a lot of heart to it and some of the best voice performances of last year, del Toro does great in subverting the story and making it feel like a fresh watch. Pinocchio Movie Review: Guillermo del Toro Is at the Top of His Game in This Beautifully Dark Stop-Motion Animated Adventure! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Where to Watch: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is available to stream on Netflix.

Abbott Elementary (Best Musical/Comedy Series)

A really fun mockumentary that sees a documentary crew, who specialise in documenting the experiences of teachers in underfunded schools, cover the institution of Abbott Elementary, this is a sitcom that will have you laughing until you start tearing up. A fun and diverse set of characters with a really interesting premise, you won’t regret watching this.

Where to Watch: Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The White Lotus (Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture)

Mike White outdid himself with The White Lotus Season Two and took a deserved award home. With the first season focusing on class politics, the second season focuses on sexual politics that leads to some steamy revelations and makes for a really addictive drama. A cast of characters that are as messed up as they come with it being set in Sicily, The White Lotus is one of the best watch’s of the year. The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli Stand Out in This Brilliant Return of Mike White’s Addictive Drama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Where to Watch: The White Lotus is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

House of the Dragon (Best Drama Series)

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryens at the height of their power. Building up to the events that leads to the Dance of the Dragons, this was a series that brough forward all the spectacle and incestual politics you expected from this franchise. A fun return to form, House of the Dragon surely made our Monday mornings interesting. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Where to Watch: House of the Dragon is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Fabelmans (Best Picture – Drama)

Steven Spielberg directs his own hard-hitting biopic that is one of the most powerful watches of the year. Following one Sammy Fabelman, The Fabelmans sees him try to come to terms with his parents’ unstable marriage while finding his love for directing, and with Spielberg’s storytelling in perfect form here, this is one of his best work in many years.

Where to Watch: Unfortunately, The Fabelmans isn’t available for streaming on any of the services.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Picture – Musical/Comedy)

Martin McDonagh’s tale that focuses on a heart-breaking fallout between two friends is one of the morbidly hilarious things you will ever watch. With a knife sticking in your heart that twists at every turn of the film, The Banshees of Inisherin is a diabolical watch that boasts some powerful performances from Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The Banshees of Inisherin Movie Review: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson’s Tragicomedy Is an Outstanding Tale of a Heartbreaking Saga of Friendship (LatestLY Exclusive).

Where to Watch: The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The night definitely saw some huge winners, and every entry listed here makes for a really great watch. With this we finish off the list.

