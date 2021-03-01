The Golden Globe Awards 2021 has started off the major Hollywood awards circuit for the year. The 78th Golden Globes celebrates the best of movies and television, as the ceremony wad some virtually this year going against their wine and dine tradition due to COVID-19 situation. The nominations for the awards this year was already announced earlier on February 3, with The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Schitts' Creek, and The Crown gaining maximum nominees. The ceremony is being hosted by Tina Fey from New York and Amy Poehler from Los Angeles. Golden Globes 2020 Full Winners List: 1917, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Fleabag, Succession Win Big; The Irishman, Game of Thrones Go Empty.
Schitts' Creek, and The Crown are also getting their stakes in the awards as well. TV director producer Norman Lear was honoured with the prestigious Carol Burnett Award. Daniel Kaluuya Wins First Golden Globe Award, Actor's Speech Marred by Technical Glitch.
Check Out the complete list of award winners below:
Movie Awards
Best Film - Drama:
Best Film - Musical/Comedy:
Best Director:
Best Actress - Drama:
Best Actor - Drama:
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy:
Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Foreign Language Film: Minari (USA - Korean Language)
Best Animated Feature: Soul
Best Original Score: Soul
Best Original Song: "Io Si" (Seen) from The Life Ahead
TV Shows
Best TV Series - Drama: The Crown
Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Schitt's Creek
Best Actress - Drama: Emma Corin for The Crown
Best Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor for The Crown
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown
Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True
Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear
So what do you think of the winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).