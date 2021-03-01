The Golden Globe Awards 2021 has started off the major Hollywood awards circuit for the year. The 78th Golden Globes celebrates the best of movies and television, as the ceremony wad some virtually this year going against their wine and dine tradition due to COVID-19 situation. The nominations for the awards this year was already announced earlier on February 3, with The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Schitts' Creek, and The Crown gaining maximum nominees. The ceremony is being hosted by Tina Fey from New York and Amy Poehler from Los Angeles. Golden Globes 2020 Full Winners List: 1917, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Fleabag, Succession Win Big; The Irishman, Game of Thrones Go Empty.

TV director producer Norman Lear was honoured with the prestigious Carol Burnett Award.

Check Out the complete list of award winners below:

Movie Awards

Best Film - Drama:

Best Film - Musical/Comedy:

Best Director:

Best Actress - Drama:

Best Actor - Drama:

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy:

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari (USA - Korean Language)

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: "Io Si" (Seen) from The Life Ahead

TV Shows

Best TV Series - Drama: The Crown

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Actress - Drama: Emma Corin for The Crown

Best Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor for The Crown

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear

So what do you think of the winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

