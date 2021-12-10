Halo for a good part of the last two decades has been a behemoth of a franchise. In gaming Halo was quite the influential series that brought some top notch storytelling with some extremely iconic characters. It has been a top franchise in gaming for many years now and looks like Halo will be bringing the same top notch quality to the small screen as well now. Halo First Look Trailer: Pablo Schreiber’s Paramount+ Military Sci-Fi Series on 26th Century Battle Is Full of Action With Adventure (Watch Video).

During The Game Awards, we got our first look at the show. Halo looks like it will be bringing all the magic from the games and will be putting it on the small screen. Fans seem excited about the show and for good reason, so here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Halo show on Paramount+.

Watch The Trailer:

Plot

Not much is known about the plot aside from the fact that it will be set in the 26th Century and tell the story of the conflict between the humans and the Covenant. In the middle of it all is Master Chief and his trusty AI partner, Cortana. Together they bring the fight to the covenant and try to save humanity.

Cast

Pablo Schreiber will be playing the role of Master Chief while Jen Taylor will be voicing Cortana. Taylor is the only actor who will be reprising her role from the games. Natascha McElhone plays the role of Dr Catherine Halsey who is the creator of the Spartan-II project. Indian actress Shabana Azmi also stars as Admiral Margaret, who is the director of ONI. Danny Sapani will play the role of Captain Jacob Keyes. New Look at Master Chief From the Halo TV Show Drops Ahead of Teaser at The Game Awards!

Producers

The show will be produced by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. Killen has worked on Netflix’s Death Note project while Kane has writing credits on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Release Date

There is no set release date in place, all we know is that the show will premier in early 2022 on the streaming service Paramount+.

