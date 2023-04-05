Mumbai, April 05: Recently, the night sky over Italy blazed with the appearance of a huge, circular halo of unsettling red light that appeared to be taken right out of a science fiction film. In milliseconds, the strange disc appeared and vanished, so most observers probably missed the unusual spectacle. But on March 27, nature photographer Valter Binotto was able to click a picture of the bright halo in the sky above the northern Italian village of Possagno. UFO Over Stonehenge? Worker Claims ‘Shape-Changing’ Flying Object in Skies Over Heritage Site in England in TikTok Video.

The red ring, however, wasn't truly above the town. Instead, the enormous circle, which had a circumference of about 224 miles (360 kilometres), flashed above the Adriatic Sea and central Italy. The ring didn't actually dangle above the town—that illusion was the result of an artificial perspective.

According to the reports, the term ‘emission of light and very low-frequency perturbations due to electromagnetic pulse sources’ or simply ‘ELVE’ refers to the ring flash. Rare stratospheric/mesospheric disturbances known as ELVEs are caused by intense thunderstorm electrification.

The ionosphere, which is the portion of the upper atmosphere that is ionised and extends between 50 and 400 miles (80 and 644 km) above the surface of the Earth, is where electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) released by lightning cause the red bands to form. UFO Takedown: Know All About AIM-9X Sidewinder, $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using To Shoot Down Mystery UFOs.

However, theories erupted on various social media platforms after the images of the phenomenon went viral, with Netizens suspecting extraterrestrial activity in the area.

ELVEs, which are only briefly visible to satellites orbiting the Earth due to their short lifespan, were only recently found in 1990 owing to cameras on NASA space shuttles. According to Spaceweather.com, Binotto's latest photograph is probably ‘the best ever picture of one from the ground’.

SPRITEs like these have been captured on camera from Earth before. A blue jet and a red sprite, which are lightning bolts that shoot upward as opposed to downhill, were captured on camera in Hawaii in February 2021. And over several lightning strikes in Nebraska in April 2013, crimson sprites were captured on camera.

