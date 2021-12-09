It's a great time to be a Halo fan. With the release of the new game Halo: Infinite, that's not all we will be getting. Ahead of the first teaser at The Game Awards we have gotten a new look at Master Chief who will be portrayed by Pablo Schreiber in the upcoming live action show based around on the game. Master Chief is the main character of the Halo franchise and has been an iconic figure in gaming for more than 20 years now. Halo is supposed to drop sometime in 2022 on the streaming service Paramount+.

Check Out The Teaser Down Below:

A new look at Master Chief in the live-action ‘HALO’ series. pic.twitter.com/0hQKr4YBk3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 9, 2021

