While there's a strong buzz surrounding Henry Cavill's return as Superman, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Reports suggest the actor will don his iconic blue and red suit for a cameo appearance in an upcoming DC movie. However, if Cavill's recent interaction is to believe, he's no aware of any such development. Yes, we do know it's heartbreaking but that's it is. The Witcher actor opened up about the possibility of him returning with his superhero avatar but his revelations don't sound exciting. Henry Cavill on Snyder Cut Release:'Important For a Filmmaker and a Storyteller to Have Their Intended Vision Released'.

When Henry in his new interaction with Variety was asked about his reaction on rumours of him returning as Superman, he simply said, "They get wilder and wilder by the day. The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, “No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.” But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman."

However, the actor is still willing to play his character and will return if he's asked to. "Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again," he continued. Aquaman 2, The Suicide Squad or Shazam 2 - Which DCEU Film Will We See Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo in?

While Cavill gears up for the release of Justice League Snyder cut on HBOMax, he's simultaneously prepping to start working on The Witcher season 2.

