Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence was recently snapped showing off her baby bump for the first time since it was announced that the star was pregnant. Representatives from Lawrence had confirmed the news that she's expecting a baby with husband Cooke Maroney, to People magazine. During her recent outing, where she was seen with her baby bump, the Hunger Games actor wore patterned overalls over a white t-shirt accessorized with sunglasses as she had lunch in downtown Manhattan. Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep-Starrer To Release on December 22, 2021 on Netflix – Reports.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in 2018 before getting engaged in February of 2019. The couple tied the knot in 2019 during a ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island at Belcourt Castle. Lawrence previously gushed about Maroney being the "greatest person" she has ever met during an interview with Catt Sadler for the podcast 'Naked with Catt Sadler'. Jennifer Lawrence Birthday: 7 Times Her Red Carpet Looks Left a Lasting Impression On Our Minds (View Pics).

As per Fox News, she said, "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just, this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney."

