Justin Bieber Opens up About Coping With Depression and How His Wife Hailey Baldwin Helped Him

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin (Photo Credits: File Image)

Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggle with depression. It comes at the time when mental health problems have aggravated globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe his words could give someone somewhere a little bit of hope and power to get by another dull day. The singer is part of the Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, where chronicles his life with wife Hailey Bieber. In the latest episode, he shed light on his mental issue and how Hailey is helping him stay afloat. Hailey said, "When you were struggling a bit with depression the biggest change I saw was two things," Tom Holland Makes a Surprise Appearance On Justin Bieber's Instagram Live Session As They Discuss Quarantine Life, Leave Fans Overjoyed (Watch Video).

"The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant, which you're no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn't needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet," she said.

Justin responded, "I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I've cut sugar out of, I feel like I'm not depressed." He added, "Depression is a real thing,"

"A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness. But until you have it..." Justin Bieber Can't Stop Kissing Wifey Hailey Baldwin As They Take the Hand Emoji Challenge and Totally Ace It! (Watch Video).

Justin encouraged people to seek help if they are not mentally fit. "Having help doesn't mean you're weak it just means like, you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual," he said.

Justin added that his wife's support means the world to him. "I gotta say, when you tell me that you're proud of me it means more than anybody else," he told her on the show.