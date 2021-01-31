Kerry Washington has managed to mesmerise her fans with her many iconic performances. The actress can shape herself into any character flawlessly and makes her characters look so convincing on the screen that even the audience feels all the emotions that her character is feeling. The actress kickstarted her career by featuring in a commercial and then went on to feature in an ABC telefilm titled Magical Make-Over. She worked on a few things more and made her debut in a feature film with Our Song in 2000. There was no stopping the actress after that. Kerry Washington to Co-Star With Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy's The Prom.

The actress carved a niche for herself and was doing big banner films in no time. She played the female lead in Spike Lee's She Hate Me and impressed everyone with her performance in the film. She then went on to do films including For Colored Girls, Django Unchained, Bad Company, Save the Last Dance and The Human Stain. She was also a part of several successful shows like Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder and even hosted Saturday Night Live where she impersonated Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey in a sketch.

Kerry always managed to outshine herself with every performance but some of her roles made a special place in her fans' hearts. So today as the actress is celebrating her 44th birthday, we decided to take a look at some of her best performances till date in movies. Check out the list below. Scandal Actress Kerry Washington Gave Out Her Mobile Number on Twitter to Connect with Her Fans.

Our Song (2000)

Kerry Washington was in her 20's when she started working on her first film. Our Song might be her first project, but the actress managed to give one of the best performance of her career. She essayed the role of one of three high school girls in this coming of age film. The film followed the lives of the three best friends and how they faced different situation personally, family-wise, romantically. They had one dream together which was to impress their conductor of the marching band. Kerry was praised for being very sensitive and real with her character.

Kerry Washington in Our Song (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ray (2004)

Ray was a biopic about the iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and talented musician Ray Charles. Jamie Foxx essayed the titular role of the singer while we got to see Washington essay the role of his wife Della Bea Robinson. She brought life to the story with her presence and her immaculate representation of Charles' second wife to whom he remained married for 22 years.

Kerry Washington in Ray (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland is a historical drama based on the novel of the same name. The story revolved around Nicholas Garrigan, a young Scottish doctor who lands in Uganda to work as the personal doctor for President Idi Amin. Kerry was seen essaying the role of Kay Amin, the youngest of Amin's three wives. Her character develops feelings for Nicholas after being abandoned by Amin for giving birth to a son with epilepsy. Her performance moved the audience and they loved how Kerry played such a difficult role so effortlessly.

Kerry Washington in The Last King Of Scotland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mother & Child (2009)

Mother & Child is a film that touches on topics like adoption, unwanted pregnancy, death, and family. The story revolves around a 14-year-old girl who gets pregnant and gives her baby up for adoption. Lucky, played by Kerry, is a woman who is desperate to become a mother but is unable to have children of her own. She befriends Naomi Watts and Annette Bening in the movie. The trio was garnered with immense love for portraying their roles so flawlessly.

Kerry Washington in Mother & Child (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Confirmation (2016)

In Confirmation, Washington essayed the role of Anita Hill, the law professor who made sexual harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas. This HBO political thriller also starred Erika Christensen, Jennifer Hudson, Greg Kinnear, Bill Irwin, Jeffrey Wright, and Eric Stonestreet. It was a landmark case that is still discussed to this day and the film did quite the justice to the real-life incidents.

Kerry Washington in Confirmation (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We believe you may have watched these Kerry Washington films and have a favourite as well. If you haven't, now is a good chance to go binge-watch these movies and celebrate the actress' special day. Before you do that, join us in wishing the talented actor a very happy 44th birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).