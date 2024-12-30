Culpa Mia, aka My Fault, was 2023's suprise OTT hit on Prime Video. The Spanish YA romantic drama deals with a taboo incest love story between two step-siblings, Nick and Noah, spurred by one's bad-boy behaviour and the other's daddy issues. Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the lead, Culpa Mia spawned a sequel in Culpa Tuya, aka Your Fault, which was released on Prime Video on December 27, 2024, to poor reviews. A third part, Culpa Nuestra, is also on the way, scheduled to be released in mid-2025. ‘Culpa Nuestra’ aka ‘Our Fault’: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Return for the Third Installment of Culpables Saga, Set to Release on Prime Video on THIS Date.

So what happens in Culpa Tuya? Well, Noah and Nick bring their clandestine relationship out in the open, much to their disapproval of their parents. However, the pressure of being in a committed relationship gets to their love, considering their young ages, not to mentioned being distracted by other hot bodies, like Nicole's dishy student counsellor Michael and Nick's fellow legal intern Sofía at his father's firm. There is also Briar, Noah's roommate who also happened to be Nick's vengeful ex.

So what about the sex scenes? Are there enough to compete the steaminess of the first film? Check out the hottest scenes from Culpa Tuya aka Your Fault that are certainly NSFW, though without any nudity.

Noah and Nick's Sexy Reunion

A Still From Culpa Tuya

Nick has gone for some time to San Fransisco to do internship leaving Noah desolate. So you can understand the pent up passion between them when he returns home to Noah's more-than-welcoming arms. Even though their parents look frustrated at their PDA, nothing stops them from turning their passionate embrace to a quick session of sex, right on the patio.

Makeout in The Waves

A Still From Culpa Tuya

As Nick and Noah paint the two red with their fiery hot passionate romance, a quick scene sees them strip down and have wet sex amidst the rocks and waves. Is that comfortable, though?

The Longest Sex Scene of the Movie

A Still From Culpa Tuya

How to comfort your sad boyfriend? Why, by having a very hot and steamy sex session with him! That's what Noah does with Nick, after the latter is depressed over meeting his mom. It is the steamiest scene of the movie, that really needed more of these, though the nudity is sneakily covered. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ‘Your Fault’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Horny Saga Trades Lust for Lacklustre Drama.

The Interrupted Tabletop Sex Scene

A Still From Culpa Tuya

After patching up post their release from prison, Noah and Nick get hot and heavy at former's room, doing it on her table top. Just as thing started getting more heated up, Briar drops in to the scene out of nowhere, and ends things then and there.

Noah Cheats on Nick With Michael

A Still From Culpa Tuya

Noah walks out of the climax dinner party seeing Nick kiss Sofia (to anger Noah). Drenched in rain, she is comforted in her room by Michael. They kiss before they end up having sex. While the movie avoids showing the love-making part, the kiss was steamy enough, though it is bound to offend the shippers of the lead couple.

